License Apps Dismissed

Administrative Law Judge JANE HINCKLEY HALPRIN has dismissed ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA TRUST's applications for license renewal of four ST. LOUIS stations after the licensee failed to respond to a show cause order.

The stations, News-Talk WQQW-A/HIGHLAND, IL; News-Talk-Oldies KZQZ-A/ST. LOUIS, MO; News-Talk-Classic Country KQQZ-A/FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL; and News-Talk KFTK-A/EAST ST. LOUIS, IL (LMA'd to ENTERCOM as a simulcast of KFTK-F), plus the construction permit for W275CS/HIGHLAND, IL, are operated by controversial host BOB ROMANIK's INSANE BROADCASTING CO. under LMAs, and the Commission launched an investigation into whether the trust, the filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy of which was dismissed by the Bankruptcy Court in DECEMBER, was actually a "straw man" entity and ROMANIK's company is the actual owner in contravention of FCC law (ROMANIK is a convicted felon). Upon determination that sufficient evidence to prove that the licensee was indeed a front for ROMANIK, the licenses were designated for hearing, trustee DENNIS J. WATKINS skipped a prehearing conference, and the judge issued a show cause order to which EMT and WATKINS failed to respond.

