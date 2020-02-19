Chesney With His CRB Humanitarian Of The Year Award

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE (WMN) hosted its second-ever “WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE LUNCHEON” at the OMNI HOTEL in NASHVILLE as part of COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) today (2/19). The performance lineup included CHRIS JANSON, MICHAEL RAY, GABBY BARRETT, CODY JOHNSON, SHY CARTER, ASHLEY MCBRYDE, and KENNY CHESNEY, who received the CRS 2020 ARTIST HUMANITARIAN AWARD (NET NEWS 9/19/19).

“I feel very fortunate that GOD has given me a gift to communicate with people through music, and I realize that I have a unique platform to help when it was needed in the VIRIGIN ISLANDS,” said CHESNEY as he accepted the award presented by SVP/TOWNSQUARE MEDIA KURT JOHNSON. “I’m a little uncomfortable getting this because so many people helped and you didn’t have to be someone like myself that had a platform. So many people that didn’t have anything gave all they have, and so I want to recognize those people up here today when I accept this.”

In addition to the powerful artist lineup and Humanitarian Award presentation, WMN SVP/RADIO & STREAMING and host of the event KRISTEN WILLIAMS took time to honor the label group's late Mgr./Radio & Streaming LINDSAY WALLEMAN, who passed in APRIL 2013 after a four-month battle with Sarcoma. WILLIAMS spoke on behalf of WMN, emphasizing the company's renewed commitment to the memorial “For The LINDS Foundation" and it's FTL Sarcoma Fund.

