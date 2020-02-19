Fun For The Whole Family

MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO Triple A KCMP (89.3 THE CURRENT)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL returns with the free annual ROCK THE CRADLE event for kids SUNDAY, MARCH 8th at the MINNEAPOLIS INSTITUTE OF ART.

The day’s activities will include the Kids’ Disco Dance Party with TWINKLE the mascot, Pop Up Story Time with THE CURRENT’s DJs, live music from THE JOLLY POPS, and more. There will also be sponsored activities spread throughout the museum.

ROCK THE CRADLE is presented by THE CURRENT and CHILDREN’S MINNESOTA.

