Partnering With Triton ARC Platform

REATRO VENTURES announced that it has integrated its affiliate research tool, ARC SOFTWARE, with TRITON DIGITAL to provide a "Listen Live" capability directly within the ARC platform. In addition to researching station data, NIELSEN ratings, coverage maps and a full-service CRM, users of the ARC platform can now live stream audio from any TRITON-powered station directly within the ARC platform.

JASON BAILEY, President of REATRO VENTURES told ALL ACCESS, "We built ARC as a comprehensive turnkey affiliate research solution to enable users to streamline their day. The ability to listen to a station that you are doing business with from within the same page that houses your data is icing on the cake. We are proud to partner with Triton Digital, and to integrate with their industry-leading technology to make this possible.”

Triton Digital President/Market Development John Rosso noted, "We are pleased to partner with REATRO VENTURES, and to integrate our powerful technologies to enhance the ARC platform with the addition of Listen Live functionality. 'Listen Live' will help to deepen ARC users’ knowledge of the programming and talent on the stations they transact with, without ever having to leave the platform.”

In addition to the new TRITON DIGITAL power "Listen Live" ARC has recently added the ability to create corporate contracts, log corporate opportunities, track opportunities and forecast annual performance of a sales team. And most recently ARC launched integrated online Intention Forms and Station-Side Affidavits for live events. The ARC roster of clients include SUN & FUN MEDIA, KEY NETWORKS, the BOB & TOM RADIO NETWORK, COLBERT MEDIA GROUP, SBG, MEGATRAX and many others.

For more on this contact IAN STEELE at Ian.Steele@reatro.com or visit www.arcsoftware.us.

