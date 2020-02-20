Check Listings For Showtimes

STATIC AND BEN EL are set to perform on FEBRUARY 26th on GOOD MORNING AMERICA and LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN. Later that night, they'll headline their first U.S. 2020 performance at SONY HALL in NEW YORK'S TIMES SQUARE.

The duo, composed of singers LEERAZ "Static" RUSSO and BEN EL TAVORI (plus producer YARDEN "Jordi" PELEG) are returning judges on the 4th season of the televised EUROVISION SINGING COMPETITION in TEL AVIV. They came to prominence with their song Tudo Bom (f. J BALVIN) and were recently signed to SABAN MUSIC GROUP, where they released their current single, Further Up (Na, Na, Na, Na, Na)(f. PITBULL). The track, boasts over 17 million views worldwide on YOUTUBE and six million SPOTIFY streams.

A remix of the track for LATIN radio, Subelo (f. CHESCA), has just reached Top 10 on the U.S. Latin Chart.

« see more Net News