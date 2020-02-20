Filings

No new station sale transactions appeared in the FCC database THURSDAY morning (2/20), although the filings included one transfer of a minority interest in a LOS ANGELES cluster and another putting a noncommercial FM into a previously-announced partnership.

Among the filings, the ALEX MERUELO LIVING TRUST is selling a 10% equity interest in MERUELO MEDIA to the LUIS AND MARGARET ARMONA LIVING TRUST for $1.5 million. The ARMONAS' trust is taking 10% interests in KXOS RADIO HOLDINGS, LLC, licensee of Spanish-Urban KLLI (CALI 93.9)/LOS ANGELES and its booster KLLI-1; KLOS RADIO HOLDINGS, LLC, licensee of Classic Rock KLOS/LOS ANGELES; and MERUELO RADIO HOLDINGS, LLC, licensee of Classic Hip Hop KDAY/REDONDO BEACH and KDEY-F/ONTARIO, CA.

The UNIVERSITY OF MEMPHIS has filed the paperwork for the previously-announced transfer Jazz WUMR/MEMPHIS to a new nonprofit company, CROSSTOWN RADIO PARTNERSHIP, INC., a partnership between the university, CROSSTOWN REDEVELOPMENT COOPERATIVE ASSOCIATION, INC., and MEMPHIS FOURTH ESTATE, INC. (THE DAILY MEMPHIAN).

Applying for STAs were MAGNUM BROADCASTING, INC. (WQKK/RENOVO, PA, reduced power at new site due to damaged transmission line); COMMUNITY PUBLIC MEDIA (KPVL/POSTVILLE, IA, reduced power due to transmitter problems and plans to relocate the station); and LA FAVORITA RADIO NETWORK, INC.(KCFA/ARNOLD, CA, reduced power due to transmitter failure).

Filing for Silent STAs were MEKADDESH GROUP CORPORATION (KZAM/PLEASANT VALLEY, TX, lack of tower site access); RHODE ISLAND PUBLIC RADIO (WRPA-A/PROVIDENCE, "economic reasons"); RADIO SOUND COMPANY, LLC (WRSA-A/ST. ALBANS, VT, "major financial issues... out of fundng to proceed any further with the project"); and TABERNACULO DE SANTIDAD INC. (WJVP/CULEBRA, PR, still trying to rebuild after Hurricane Maria).

And CORNERSTONE COMMUNITY RADIO, INC. has closed on the sale of Religion WLUJ and W287CK/SPRINGFIELD, IL; Religion WLWJ/PETERSBURG, IL; Religion WRLJ/WHITE HALL, IL; Religion WJWR and W284BT/BLOOMINGTON, IL; Religion WLLM-A, W287BP and W261AF/LINCOLN, IL; Religion WLLM-F/CARLINVILLE, IL; Religion WHPA/MACOMB, IL;W228BG/BEARDSTOWN, IL; W261CQ/DECATUR, IL; and W228BB/JACKSONVILLE, IL to GOOD NEWS RADIO, INC. for $1.1 million

