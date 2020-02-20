J.R. Jaus

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Country WQYK/TAMPA will debut a new morning show, “TAMPA BAY’s Morning Krewe With J.R. and MELANIE,” on MONDAY, MARCH 2nd. The show features current morning host MELANIE MINEAU and new hire J.R. JAUS, most recently in mornings at COX MEDIA GROUP Country KCYY(Y100)/SAN ANTONIO.

Prior radio stops for JAUS include WWKA (K92.3)/ORLANDO and SAN DIEGO. He is also the host of UNITED STATIONS’ syndicated weekly show “The 20Twenty Country Countdown.” In addition to radio, JAUS has a television background, having co-starred on NICKELODEON’s "Victorious" and ABC FAMILY’s "Greek.”

The ‘Morning Krewe” co-host position has been vacant since MARC JASON’s departure in DECEMBER (NET NEWS 12/2/19).

“We are building something really special here, and J.R. is the final piece of the puzzle that is built on unique content made in TAMPA BAY for TAMPA BAY,” said WQYK OM TRAVIS DAILY. “J.R. and MELANIE will very quickly become the show everyone is talking about.”

"This is a very exciting time for me,” said JAUS. “To be able to build a show under the direction of TRAVIS DAILY and alongside a talented co-host like MELANIE MINEAU is the opportunity I have been looking for. We are going to have a lot of fun in an amazing city! I am very grateful to TRAVIS and the BEASLEY family for this opportunity and can't wait to create live, local, and unique radio for the TAMPA area.”

