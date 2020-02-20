GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WKNR-A (850 ESPN CLEVELAND)/CLEVELAND was invaded by a hostile force on WEDNESDAY morning: a raccoon.

The critter was discovered in the station offices by "REALLY BIG SHOW" Producer CHRIS OLDACH at around 6 am when he heard scratching; hosts AARON GOLDHAMMER and TONY GROSSI asked listeners on the air what to do, and, on their advice, called RURAL KING, finding that the raccoon expert there was an ESPN CLEVELAND listener, "DAWG POUND DARRELL."

The incident also fueled a discussion on the afternoon "THE NEXT LEVEL" show, a debate on the dangers of city vs. country raccoons.

I made a new friend in the office this morning...Iâll explain on RBS today. pic.twitter.com/Bfc3iaMDXz — Chris Oldach (@ChrisOldach) February 19, 2020

Here was the second video I captured of the raccoon in the office. ð¦ pic.twitter.com/NsLnjCdnED — Chris Oldach (@ChrisOldach) February 19, 2020

« back to Net News