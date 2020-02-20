The Prince Estate

THE PRINCE ESTATE and SONY's LEGACY RECORDINGS have just announced the first round of physical titles to be issued in 2020 in its ongoing definitive catalog reissue project. These titles come from the period of 2001 and 2002 and will be available on FRIDAY APRIL 17th, Pre-order titles here:

The new batch includes two very different studio albums released just six months apart—2001's "The Rainbow Children" and 2002's "One Nite Alone..." – plus PRINCE's first official live albums from the tour that occurred in between those two releases. "One Nite Alone…,," the four-LP set "One Nite Alone…Live!" and the double LP "One Nite Alone: The Aftershow…It Ain't Over!" will each get their first-ever vinyl release in limited-edition purple, while "The Rainbow Children" will be available on CD for the first time in decades and on a crystal-clear double LP with limited-edition custom rainbow slipmat.

In addition, the five-disc collection "Up All Nite with PRINCE: The One Nite Alone Collection" will make the CDs widely available for the first time. Combined in a slipcase with a 48-page bound book, "One Nite Alone…" and the two live albums are packaged with the long-out-of-print bonus DVD "PRINCE Live at The ALADDIN LAS VEGAS" for a comprehensive document of the musical breadth of early 21st century PRINCE..

In addition to making "PRINCE Live at The ALADDIN LAS VEGAS" physically available as part of the "Up All Nite with PRINCE" set, LEGACY RECORDINGS will also roll out individual music videos for songs from the album on digital services from FEBRUARY 20th through APRIL 17th. .The setlist includes favorites from "The Rainbow Children" ("1+1+1 Is 3," "The Everlasting Now") plus deep cuts ("Strange Relationship," "Gotta Broken Heart Again," "Pop Life") and even covers of JAMES BROWN ("Pass The Peas") and LED ZEPPELIN ("Whole Lotta Love"). The first video out today is “Pop Life,” a favorite from "Around The World In A Day."

