KNOTFEST AT SEA, the inaugural cruise event from SLIPKNOT, announced the first bands that will be joining the lineup when the cruise sets sail from BARCE;PMA on AUGUST 10th. Along with two headline sets from SLIPKNOT, the cruise will feature ANTHRAX, BEHEMOTH, DEVILDRIVER, SEVENDUST, SKINDRED, HO9909, HIGHER POWER and SLEEP TOKEN, with more to be announced.

Rooms on this historic voyage are already on sale from KnotfestAtSea.com with flexible payment options available. Fans will have access to an array of unique on-board experiences. These include a live Q&A with SLIPKNOT, a whiskey tasting and discussion with CLOWN, a signing with MICK THOMSON, a drum workshop with JAY WEINBERG, a bass clinic with VMAN, SLIPKNOT memorabilia showcased on the ship

Speaking on joining the first-ever KNOTFEST AT SEA, BEHEMOTH frontman, NERGAL says; "Maggots and Legions! Our momentous tour with SLIPKNOT comes to an end in a few days and it’s been our biggest in EUROPE to date! But I’m beyond excited that our comradeship with SLIPKNOT ain’t over yet… for we're teaming up with them again for KNOTFEST AT SEA! We look forward to feasting again this summer!"

SLIPKNOT continue to traverse the world to capacity crowds in support of their most recent chart-topping album, "We Are Not Your Kind," highlighted by the current single ‘Nero Forte’, ‘Solway Firth,’ and the LP’s lead single, ‘Unsainted," which went #1 worldwide for a full 24 hours.

