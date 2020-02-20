J. D. Crowley

ENTERCOM Chief Digital Officer J.D. CROWLEY will receive the NAB DIGITAL LEADERSHIP AWARD at the 2020 NAB SHOW in LAS VEGAS at the ACHIEVEMENT IN BROADCASTING DINNER, APRIL 20th at the ENCORE in VEGAS. .

Established in 2015, the DIGITAL LEADERSHIP AWARD honors an individual at a broadcast station, group or network who has had a significant role in transforming a traditional broadcast business to succeed on digital media platforms.

CROWLEY oversees the strategy and operations behind ENTERCOM’s digital portfolio and guides the modernization of the company’s leading brands with a focus on premiere content, next-gen storytelling and digital distribution. Key initiatives include expanding ENTERCOM’s podcast division through the acquisition of CADENCE13 and PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS, and providing content-driven listening through RADIO.COM, the company’s audio streaming service.

Prior to joining ENTERCOM, CROWLEY held several digital and content leadership positions at CBS, including executive vice president of digital for CBS RADIO, SVP CBS BRAND STUDIO, and SVP/GM Digital for CBS TELEVISION DISTRIBUTION

Past NAB DLA recipients include ABC OWNED TELEVISION STATIONS GROUP's WENDY McMAHON, HEART TELEVISION’s ROGER KEATING and GRAHAM MEDIA GROUP’s CATHERINE BADALAMENTE, among others.

