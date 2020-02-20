Jade Springart Rocks Detroit

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Active Rock WRIF/DETROIT has promoted former MD JADE SPRINGART to APD and she'll also be the new midday host replacing ANNE CARLINI. (NET NEWS 12/31/19). SPRINGART has been at the station for the past 12 years, and in addition to her former MD duties, she was a weekend on air personality at WRIF, and she'll continue to oversee WRIF’s social media presence.

"This is an amazing opportunity for me to continue working and winning with a brand that I have grown up with,” said SPRINGART. “It has been a privilege to learn from some of the best in the industry. I'm very grateful for the support of everyone in the BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP family and am excited to be able to continue 101 WRIF’s legacy in the active rock format here in the MOTOR CITY.”

“JADE not only exudes a strong belief in the RIFF mission, but also understands how to achieve it,” said WRIF PD JERRY TARRANTS. “She has done nothing but work by that example for years. We’re thrilled to have her as part of the team - both as an on-air talent and programming manager now!”

« see more Net News