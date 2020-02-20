Books, Too

iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK is getting its own publishing imprint with a slate of books based on its podcasts through MACMILLAN's FLATIRON BOOKS division. The nonfiction imprint, STUFF YOU SHOULD READ: AN iHEARTBOOK, will launch with the SEPTEMBER 29th publication of "STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW: An Incomplete Compendium of Mostly Interesting Things," based on "STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW" and written by show hosts JOSH CLARK and CHUCK BRYANT. FLATIRON

Executive Editor SARAH MURPHY will oversee the imprint, which will release at least one book per year and plans titles based on “STUFF YOU MISSED IN HISTORY CLASS,” “STUFF THEY DON'T WANT YOU TO KNOW,” and “STUFF MOM NEVER TOLD YOU,” and young readers editions will also be released.

“Podcasting is exploding right now, with some of the best and brightest minds launching shows in this medium,” said iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK President CONAL BYRNE “We wanted to take a lot of that creativity and extend it into another amazing medium, serving it up in a whole new way and potentially to a whole new audience -- readers. We found the perfect partner in Flatiron to launch our first four titles, with more to come.”

“We are extraordinarily excited to be working on a book with FLATIRON,” said CLARK. “It’s been a long time coming since we first wanted to create a SYSK book -- since basically the beginning of the podcast 12 years ago -- so this is a bit of a dream come true for us.”

BRYANT added, “Our listeners have been clamoring for a book as well, but the time never seemed right until now. With so much experience under our belts and a wealth of information we know people crave, we’re finally ready to dive into this book project the right way with FLATIRON. We can’t wait to finally see the finished book in our hands and the hands of our listeners everywhere.”

“STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW is as addictive as CHEEZ DOODLES, full of the kind of fascinating details that book-lovers will love,” said FLATIRON Pres. BOB MILLER. “Who doesn't want to know how water treatment plants work? Or the history of the donut? We're thrilled to be partnering with the SYSK team and iHEARTRADIO to bring this delightful information to bookstores this fall."

