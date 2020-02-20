Tones And I (Facebook)

TONES AND I, the name for AUSTRALIA singer-songwriter TONI WATSON, has signed a worldwide neighboring rights deal with KOBALT MUSIC GROUP, according to a report in MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE.

In 2019, TONES AND I made chart history, becoming the first artist to spend 24 weeks at #1 on the ARIA singles chart, with her global hit, "Dance Monkey."

Since its release in May 2019, the hit single has topped the charts in 30 countries, spending a record breaking 11 weeks at No.1 in the U.K.

TONES made her U.S. television debut, on "The Tonight Show with JIMMY FALLON," with the video of her performance has over 50 million views on YOUTUBE.

KOBALT MUSIC GROUP Managing Director SIMON MOOR stated, “The rise of TONES AND I and her single 'Dance Monkey' has been both ubiquitous and chart-topping, but when you consider songs such as 'Never Seen The Rain' and 'Johnny Run Away,' the true depth of talent becomes apparent and it is easy to see that the future will be both bright as well as enduring!”

Added WALKDEN-BROWN MANAGEMANT's REGAN LETHBRIDGE, DAVID MORGAN and JACKSON WALKDEN-BROWN, "Our detailed discussions leading up to doing this deal really reinforced for us that they're the best in the business when it comes to this relatively complex and evolving income stream.

“They’re exceptionally passionate about TONES and we’re very confident that this will be a long and fruitful relationship.”

Said KOBALT NEIGHBORING RIGHTS CEO ANN TAUSIS, “TONES AND I is the latest global star to recognize this area and our years of experience will ensure she receives the income due to her across the globe.

“More and more global artists are becoming aware of this important revenue stream that has lots of rules and exceptions affecting who gets paid and where. It’s complex."

