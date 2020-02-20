On Alt

The relaunched indoor football SPOKANE SHOCK will be heard on iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KFOO (ALT 96.1)/SPOKANE for the 2020 INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE season.

The station will air all 14 regular season games, plus a TUESDAY night coach's show with SHOCK head coach BILLY BACK.

The SHOCK, relaunching under the name of the team that played in arenafootball2 in 2006-09, the ARENA FOOTBALL LEAGUE in 2010-15, and the INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE in 2016-17, is owned by former SEATTLE SEAHAWKS defensive tackle SAM ADAMS.

