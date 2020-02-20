Danny Wimmer Presents

Independent music festival promoter DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS has received substantial financial backing from RON BURKLE’s investment firm THE YUCAIPA COMPANIES.

Founded in 2011 and based in L.A., DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS currently produces seven unique live music festivals across the U.S., including SONIC TEMPLE ART + MUSIC FESTIVAL, AFTERSHOCK, EPICENTER, WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE and the TRIFESTA series, which brings three distinct events to LOUISVILLE, KY, on consecutive weekends: HOMETOWN RISING COUNTRY MUSIC & BOURBON FESTIVAL, LOUDER THAN LIFE and BOURBON & BEYOND.

Commented DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS CEO DANNY HAYES, “We had several different options for investors, but ultimately selected YUCAIPA because they really understood our growth strategy, and they are uniquely situated to help us execute on it. The company already has several successful investments in the music industry, as well as key relationships in cities where we already operate and others we’d like to enter. We believe they will be able to accelerate our plans to expand into new markets.”

As part of the financial partnership, DWP has already executed several term sheets and expects to announce its initial acquisitions very soon. DWP also entered into a new banking relationship with FIRST HORIZON BANK that provides DWP with further investment capital. As well, DWP renewed its ticketing agreement with FRONT GATE TICKETS.

Said HAYES, “Collectively, the new and renewed partnerships provide DWP with a foundation to aggressively grow the business surrounded by forward-thinking partners.”

