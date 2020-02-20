Zaslow

ENTERCOM Sports WAXY-A (790 THE TICKET)/MIAMI has inked 10a-2p (ET) weekday co-host JONATHAN ZASLOW to a multiyear contract extension. ZASLOW co-hosts "ZASLOW AND AMBER" with AMBER WILSON and will also continue pre-game and post-game hosting duties for MIAMI HEAT games.

“JONATHAN ZASLOW is a true MIAMI sports talent and an original employee of 790 THE TICKET,” said SVP/Market Manager KERIANN WORLEY. “We are thrilled to have him back for more passionate sports talk and lock him into our impressive weekday programming.”



“I'm happy to continue working with AMBER WILSON as we engage with MIAMI’s passionate sports fans and deliver exceptional content for our listeners,” said ZASLOW, with THE TICKET since 2004 and on-air for the last 13 years. “My family and I are grateful for the continued support from ENTERCOM and I look forward to continue growing my career at THE TICKET.”

