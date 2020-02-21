Batter Up

No changes are coming to ESPN RADIO's baseball broadcast booth for the 2020 season.

JON "BOOG" SCIAMBI will be back for his 11th season calling SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL for the network, joined by analyst CHRIS SINGLETON, back for his 10th season as SCIAMBI's partner.

The primary change for the network is on the TV side, where JESSICA MENDOZA, whose move from the SUNDAY NIGHT games to weeknight broadcasts was recently announced, is not being replaced on SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL, leaving a two-man booth of MATT VASGERSIAN and ALEX RODRIGUEZ, with BUSTER OLNEY back as sideline reporter and KARL RAVECH, MARK TEIXEIRA and TIM KURKJIAN on the on-site pregame show. ERNESTO JEREZ and LUIS ALFREDO ALVAREZ are back for another season calling SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL in Spanish on ESPN DEPORTES, with GUILLERMO CELIS as sideline reporter.

RAVECH, SCIAMBI, SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS broadcaster DAVE FLEMMING, and TORONTO BLUE JAYS voice and former SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL play-by-play announcer DAN SHULMAN will call weeknight telecasts with a rotating cast of analysts including MENDOZA, KURKJIAN, EDUARDO PEREZ, RICK SUTCLIFFE, and JEFF PASSAN and reporter MARLY RIVERA. And the "Statcast" alternate telecasts on ESPN2 will return for select games and special events, with CHICAGO WHITE SOX broadcaster JASON BENETTI, PEREZ, and MIKE PETRIELLO on the call.

« see more Net News