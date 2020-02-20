Pierce

UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP (UMPG) NASHVILLE has signed songwriter JOHN PIERCE to an exclusive, worldwide publishing agreement. PIERCE has had songs recorded by CHRIS YOUNG, JON PARDI, LAINEY WILSON, REBA MCENTIRE, TRACE ADKINS and had a hit with ZAC BROWN BAND's "Sweet Annie."

“JOHN is on such an upward trajectory with his writing and we are thrilled to be representing him at UMPG," said the company's SVP/A&R TERRY WAKEFIELD. "His lyric and melody instincts are on point for today’s Country market.”

"Beyond excited to begin this next chapter with TERRY WAKEFIELD, TROY TOMLINSON and the entire staff at UNIVERSAL," said PIERCE. "They are the kind of music publisher every songwriter hopes to have in their career. I can't wait to see what we accomplish together."

