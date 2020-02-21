Chris Connors

CUMULUS Urban AC WLXC (KISS 103.1)/COLUMBIA, SC names CHRIS CONNORS PD. Most recently, CONNORS was OM at ALPHA MEDIA's COLUMBIA cluster. CONNORS' resume includes PD stops at RADIO ONE Urban AC WMMJ/WASHINGTON DC and RADIO ONE Urban AC WFXC-WFXK/DURHAM, NC.

CUMULUS/COLUMBIA, SC VP/Market Mgr. TAMMY O'DELL commented, "I am very excited to have CHRIS join our team. His track record of success, his deep roots in the local community and his knowledge of the COLUMBIA market make him a perfect fit for WLXC."

CONNORS added, "We’ve already made ratings history in COLUMBIA, and I’m very fortunate and extremely thankful to have the opportunity to do it again. Big thanks to JOHN DIMICK, KENNY SMOOV and TAMMY O’DELL for entrusting me to lead the COLUMBIA team. No need to pack or move; we’re ready on day one. Make sure your arms and legs are tucked inside the ride and that your seatbelt is securely fastened. This thing is about to take off. Let the fun begin.”

