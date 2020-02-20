Mark Ramsey

MARK RAMSEY MEDIA Research Strategist MARK RAMSEY started off this year's COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) research presentation with a simple question: "Do you know your listeners as well as you think you do?" RAMSEY took to the podium at NASHVILLE's OMNI HOTEL to present findings on this comprehensive study, based upon a survey of both Country Program Directors and Country radio listeners.

In the survey, Country programmers were asked to predict how Country radio listeners would respond to each question. The study revealed that, in most areas, programmers' assumptions about their audience's listening habits were not always accurate. The following are some of the highlights of the research, and suggestions that RAMSEY offered:

1. "Radio is no longer the content that comes from the local tower or streams from the local station," said RAMSEY. Smartphones are becoming the new radio. Much more emphasis should be placed on smartphones rather than smart speakers. PDs should focus on creating "experiences" through the smartphone which add value to the life of consumers. Think of your audience as "consumers," not just "listeners."

2. A main advantage of radio for listeners is convenience, but the use of a smartphone offers the same convenience. "Convenient and easy" used to be the competitive advantages of radio, but not anymore. Plan to matter on the platforms the audience is using.

3. Radio's competition today isn't just other audio services, it's anything that competes for the listeners' attention, including television and video games. And according to RAMSEY, TV isn't just cable or broadcast anymore, it's anything you see on a screen. Focus on how you can capture your audience's attention on the platforms they prefer.

4. Country fans are embracing a much more diverse selection of platforms than radio programmers realized. PDs must get familiar with all the platforms that matter most to the audience, and be there in their way.

5. Entertaining personalities do not score as well with listeners as the wish for more music without interruptions. Compelling personalities can differentiate your content, but a less than great personality will only hinder your station.

6. Being local is not a strong enough reason to listen. Listeners want to know what you are doing on the air, online and in-person to add value to their lives.

7. Country fans are interested in both Pop-Country and cross-format collaborations. The fact that a Country artist is on the record legitimizes that record to the audience. Give it a chance to see if it works before discrediting it.

8. PDs think Twitter and websites are more important than they are. Instead, the emphasis should be on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

View the presentation here.

