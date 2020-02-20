McEntire

Country legend REBA MCENTIRE surprised a packed house at the RYMAN AUDITORIUM today (2/20) in NASHVILLE during COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR's UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) luncheon, where her return to UMG's MCA NASHVILLE artist roster was announced. MCENTIRE spent the first 32 years of her career with UMG (on both the MCA and MERCURY imprints), which led her to great success, including 33 of her 35 career No. 1 singles and sales of over 56 million albums.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to be back with the family where I started,” said MCENTIRE, who will embark on a headlining arena tour on FRIDAY, MARCH 20th. “I am thrilled because my catalog is here at UNIVERSAL, and I’m really excited to revisit all the songs that I recorded many years ago. We’re going to have a lot of fun.”

MCENTIRE’s surprise news came after a star-studded lineup of UMG NASHVILLE artists took the stage at the 11th annual "TEAM UMG AT THE RYMAN" luncheon and performance. Performers included CARRIE UNDERWOOD, KEITH URBAN, LUKE BRYAN, SAM HUNT, JON PARDI, BRANDON LAY, CAYLEE HAMMACK, ADAM HAMBRICK, KYLIE MORGAN, PARKER MCCOLLUM, TRAVIS DENNING, MICKEY GUYTON, HOT COUNTRY KNIGHTS and BROTHERS OSBORNE.

Standout moments included GUYTON receiving a standing ovation for her new song, “What Are You Going To Tell Her,” UNDERWOOD and URBAN singing their 2017 duet, “The Fighter” and new signees HOT COUNTRY KNIGHTS taking the stage by storm with their debut single, “Pick Her Up.”

