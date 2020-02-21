Deja Vu

ABC AUDIO syndicated/Urban AC WBLS (107.5)/NY PM drive host DEJA VU, will wrap-up BLACK HISTORY MONTH with a two-hour special, "BLACK HISTORY IN FORWARD MOTION."

The commercial free program will feature African American influencers from several sectors; BROADWAY, Film, TV, and Law. Those profiled include WILL PACKER, DAVID ALAN GRIER, CELIA ROSE GOODING, CURTIS 50 CENT JACKSON, and ISAAC WRIGHT JR.

For more information on how to get the special, contact CHRIS VENICE here.

