iHEARTMEDIA/WASHINGTON-BALTIMORE Dir. Of Rock Programming DUSTIN MATTHEWS checked in with ALL ACCESS in need of a creative superstar for two iconic brands in the DC region: Alternative WWDC (DC101)/WASHINGTON and Adult Hits WQSR (102.7 JACK-FM)/BALTIMORE. The ROCKVILLE, MD-based position, includes helping bring the ELLIOT IN THE MORNING network to life in a unique (non-cookie-cutter) way.

If you consider yourself a creative thinker, writer, and team player, send your resume and production demo to DUSTIN now at dustinmatthews@iheartmedia.com and then complete the application process here.

