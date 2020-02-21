Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE RADIO GROUP Urban AC WJMR (JAMMIN 98.3)/MILWAUKEE has added SUPERADIO's syndicated "THE QUIET STORM WITH LENNY GREEN" to its lineup. The show will begin on MONDAY MARCH 2nd at 7p (CT)

GREEN said, “I'm fortunate to be living a part of the lifestyle of THE QUIET STORM, so my approach to my show is multi-dimensional. I observe very carefully how people go through their day. All of us have good and bad ones, so I try to bring a piece of reality into my show daily through advice or through music.”

Brand Manager DON BLACK added, ““When you hear those three words, THE QUIET STORM, you already know what you are in for. LENNY GREEN’s voice and vibe are unmistakable. I can’t wait for everyone in MILWAUKEE to feel the warmth and the emotion of THE QUIET STORM.

