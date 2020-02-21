Q4, 2019 Results

CUMULUS MEDIA fourth quarter net revenue fell 7.7% year-to-year to $285.5 million (off 1.7% on a same-station basis excluding political revenue, up 0.1% including political), with net income dropping from $43.7 million to $1.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA falling 22.8% to $50.7 million (down 18.6% on a same-station basis including political, down 8% excluding political).

Spot radio revenue dropped 11.9% to $158.8 million (8.7% same-station), with network sales off 6.1% to $79.9 million (down 3.2% same-station), bringing broadcast radio revenue to $238.7 million (off 10%, 6.9% same-station).The bright spot was a rise in digital revenue, up 38.2% to $21.6 million (same-station up 40.3%).

For the full year 2019, net revenue fell 2.4% to $1.11 billion but rose on a same-station basis by 0.1%. Excluding political, same-station revenue increased 1.4%. Net income plummeted from $757.6 million to $61.3 million, and Adjusted EBITDA slipped 9.1% to $213 million (off 5% on a same-station basis, but up 0.5% excluding political revenue).

Pres./CEO MARY G. BERNER said, "I am very proud of the Company's 2019 results. On a same station basis, our team has now delivered the second year in a row of revenue growth and, excluding the impact of political, the third year in a row of Adjusted EBITDA growth. This performance was driven in large part by the industry-leading growth of our digital businesses and active cost management across our platforms. Additionally, we made strong progress against our financial goals during the year, paying down $220 million of debt with cash from operations and highly accretive divestitures, reducing net leverage to 4.7x. This year's results reflect the success of our consistent focus on key strategies to create value for our investors.

"Despite a choppy environment and an expected political headwind, fourth quarter revenue finished in-line with the pacing we shared during our last earnings call, and, with some slight favorability on expenses, we delivered Adjusted EBITDA that was somewhat better than we had indicated. As we move into the new year, we are further expanding our delivery of compelling audio experiences and digital offerings that connect and support our advertisers and listeners. And, we are optimistic about 2020 and our continuing ability to drive strong operating and financial performance while aggressively reducing net leverage to below 4.0x."

