BTS (JStone/Shutterstock)

Seven-member K-pop icons BTS hit the TODAY plaza this morning to talk about "Map of the Soul: 7" and to give fans a look at their new music video for "On."

The band's RM, V, JUNGKOOK, JIMIN, SUGA, JIN and J-HOPE stopped by the NEW YORK studios for a live interview about it all.

Thanks to pre-orders from their faithful fan base, the new album, which is their fourth KOREAN-language studio release and seventh album overall, sold more than 4 million copies before its debut.

Said RM, "The title is ‘7’ because we’ve got seven members right here, as you see, and it’s been seven years since our debut. This album is like a big statement and declaration that we admit our destiny, recognize our destiny."

Then, looking out into the crowd, he added, "You guys know this, right?”

The cheers from the BTS ARMY proved they did, packing the TODAY plaza as the “Boy With Luv” singers opened up about this chapter in their career — and the band even gave the crowd a first look at their new music video for "On."

Look for the SOUTH KOREAN superstars to launch a 37-date world tour in APRIL.

« see more Net News