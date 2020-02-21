NAB Unveils Election Year Toolkit

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS announced the launch of its 2020 ELECTION TOOLKIT, a print and online resource to help local broadcast radio stations with their news coverage of the 2020 presidential, congressional and local elections.

The toolkit provides broadcasters with resources to identify misinformation online, suggestions about fact-checking statements made by political candidates, tips for helping get out the vote and ideas for social media engagement with citizens. In addition, the toolkit offers scripts for public service announcements about voting in primary and general elections, as well as information about sponsoring debates and candidate forums.

Commented NAB President/CEO GORDON SMITH, “Broadcasters are the most-trusted source for political news and information, and we take seriously our role in helping educate voters about the issues affecting their communities. The election toolkit provides guidance for broadcasters during their election coverage that will educate the electorate, promote civic engagement and build a stronger democracy.”

The toolkit was unveiled in advance of the 2020 STATE LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE on FEBRUARY 24th, an annual meeting of more than 550 radio and TV broadcasters to discuss legislative and regulatory issues important to the broadcast industry.

« see more Net News