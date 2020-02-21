Election Toolkit

The 2020 edition of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS' Election Toolkit has been printed and posted online. The resource offers aid for broadcasters in their news coverage of the elections, including help identifying misinformation, fact-checking suggestions, get-out-the-vote tips, and social media ideas, along with PSA scripts and debate and forum sponsorship information. The toolkit's release comes as over 550 radio and TV broadcasters gather for the annual NAB State Leadership Conference, scheduled for FEBRUARY 24th.

NAB President/CEO GORDON SMITH said, “Broadcasters are the most-trusted source for political news and information, and we take seriously our role in helping educate voters about the issues affecting their communities. The election toolkit provides guidance for broadcasters during their election coverage that will educate the electorate, promote civic engagement and build a stronger democracy.”

Find the toolkit by clicking here.

