WFLC (Hits 97.3)

COX MEDIA GROUP Top 40 WFLC (HITS 97.3) is searching for a Director Of Branding & Programming.

Said the station's Director Of Operations JILL STRADA: "I’m looking for someone who lives and breathes the Top 40 format and lifestyle, is immersed in pop culture and has a minimum of five years radio programming experience."

To apply, click here.

