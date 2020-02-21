Out Of Space

EMMYLOU HARRIS, LOS LOBOS, DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE, SMOKEY ROBINSON and CAAMP with YOLA are the scheduled headliners for EVANSTON, IL's SPACE "OUT OF SPACE" summer concert series, taking place AUGUST 6-9 at CANAL SHORES.

EMMYLOU HARRIS and LOS LOBOS kick off the second wave of the concert series on (8/6), followed by DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE (8/7), SMOKEY ROBINSON (8/8) and CAAMP, who are co-billed with YOLA on the closing night (8/9).

The series begins in JUNE with BIG BOI, DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS, JD McPHERSON, NEKO CASE and GEORGE CLINTON & PARLIAMENT FUNKADELIC at TEMPERANCE BREW CO., from JUNE 25th - 28th.

EVANSTON's SPACE opened in 2008, part of the 16 ON CENTER development company, which oversees operations of more than 15 restaurants and venues.

Commented talent buyer JAKE SAMUELS, “One of the great joys of working as a promoter is having some ability to make the place where you live better, and we really feel like we’ve struck a chord by bringing this level of outdoor programming to this town we love so much. Each of us working on this event lives in EVANSTON, and these shows represent a full year of work to put together a series that honors all of the things we love about living here both in the line-up of musicians and the offerings and vibe of these shows,

“It is our hope that these events are a place for community engagement in every possible way, that they are comfortable and approachable, and that they showcase talent of an exceedingly high caliber. The last 12 years at SPACE, we’ve focused on creating strong relationships with artists and audiences and delivering exceptional hospitality on both sides of that equation. It was a natural progression for us to take that same approach to a large outdoor summer offering, and we’re delighted with the way EVANSTON and others have embraced OUT OF SPACE.”

