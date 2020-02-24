Night Flight And Sub Pop Partner

Legendary rock TV program "NIGHT FLIGHT" is partnering with iconic indie record label SUB POP to offer NIGHT FLIGHT PLUS music video streaming service. Members can watch over 50 SUB POP videos with new introductions by the show's original host PAT PRESCOTT. Featured artists include WEYES BLOOD, MUDHONEY, SLEATER-KINNEY, ORVILLE PECK and more.

"NIGHT FLIGHT" originally aired on the USA network from 11p - 4a -- four months before the launch of MTV -- and is credited with breaking numerous alternative and avant-garde musicians and directors to TV audiences around the country. As DEVO's MARK MOTHERSBAUGH recalls, "Night Flight was one of the cool shows to be seen on, and it was a big deal to us to get the opportunity."

The brand relaunched in 2016 as an on-demand streaming service offering exclusive access to the original '80s episodes as well as an eclectic collection of cult films, music documentaries and concerts. The new SUB POP partnership allows users to stream current and legacy SUB POP music videos adapted to the show's original format.

"NIGHT FLIGHT"'s pioneering "TAKE OFF" format featured artists and genres in "blocks" which helped cultivate the pop cultural literacy the show is now most known for today.

The show's creator and CEO STUART SHAPIRO commented, "SUB POP is the quintessential independent label and 'NIGHT FLIGHT' has always been dedicated to the discovery and support of emerging and alternative music artists. We are thrilled that it is our first label featured on NF PLUS and expect to make a big push to all the others."

NIGHT FLIGHT PLUS is available on ROKU, APPLE TV, AMAZON FIRE TV and online.

« see more Net News