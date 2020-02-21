Making Up For A Crappy V-Day

WITHERS BROADCASTING Alternative WVZA (ALT 92.7)/MARION-CARBONDALE, IL just wrapped up a fun VALENTINE'S DAY "DO-OVER" promotion TODAY (2/21) to help ALT 92.7 listeners make up for a crappy VALENTINE'S DAY.

ALT 92.7 PD GAVIN MURPHY said, "The promotion ran for a week; started the SATURDAY after VALENTINE'S DAY (2/15) and we just announced the winners this morning during my morning show. We had promos running and read some of the stories during the week to drive more people to submit; everything was handled online. We had the contest on our website, and entrants just submitted their story and chose which prize they wanted to be entered for on the site and sent it our way.

"We got some good/sad stories, from couples who had to work, a couple whose autistic kids' dates fell through so they wound up spending the time with the kids (no alone time), somebody's pay check didn't come, someone overused their data which caused a big spat on VALENTINE'S DAY. Some of the stories were more heartbreaking, like a couple who had a miscarriage on VALENTINE'S DAY."

The winners were randomly selected and received tickets to a ST. LOUIS BATTLEHAWKS XFL game or dinner and drinks at a local winery for two to help listeners "make up" a crappy FEBRUARY 14th.

