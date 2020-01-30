Joshua Mednick

PACIFIC MEDIA GROUP has appointed JOSHUA MEDNICK as Chief Revenue Officer for the company, and GM for its BIG ISLAND and KAUA‘i radio station clusters, effective MARCH 2nd.

The 30-year media veteran has managed and operated broadcast media companies, radio/TV stations, play-by-play sports networks, digital and interactive media, event marketing and sponsorship sales in small to Top 10 markets. Previously, he was COOr for LAZER BROADCASTING CORPORATION, managing 42 radio stations in 18 media markets. He also held leadership positions at CASA MEDIA PARTNERS, iHEARTRADIO and UNIVISION RADIO.

PACIFIC MEDIA GROUP President/CEO CHUCK BERGSON commented, “Bringing JOSHUA on board is a move that will bring the company together and take us to new heights. He is a proven leader who will unite our multiple markets to better drive revenue and capitalize on our strategic market position across HAWAII.”

Added MEDNICK, “CHUCK has assembled an amazing portfolio of assets lead by a group of talented broadcasters. I am thrilled to join the executive team, and to have the opportunity to collaborate with these professionals as we build out the sales systems, infrastructure and market strategies for PACIFIC MEDIA GROUP."

