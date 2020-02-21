Conklin (Photo: Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home)

ROGER CONKLIN, SR., the longtime manager of radio stations in the BINGHAMTON, NY market, has passed away at 84, reports TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WNBF-A/BINGHAMTON. CONKLIN died on FEBRUARY 13th.

A 30 year veteran of radio sales and management, CONKLIN served as GSM and then GM at STONER BROADCASTING's WNBF-A and WQYT (later WHWK)/BINGHAMTON in the 1970s and 1980s, staying as GM through ownership and call letter changes and the addition of WAAL, WWYL, and WYOS-A (then WKOP-A).

