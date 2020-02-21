Study

FUTURI MEDIA and the UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA COLLEGE OF JOURNALISM AND COMMUNICATIONS presented a study of Country radio and music listeners at the final day of CRS 2020.

Among the findings of "Defending Your Audience Share: Exclusive Research Findings" were that 76% of AM/FM Country radio listeners want more video content from their favorite station; listening to AM/FM Country radio is flat but 23% plan to listen to more streaming Country music; Women 18-34 Country radio listeners are more active in social media, indicating that Country stations should be using social media to target those listeners; the top podcast topic category for Country radio listeners who listen to podcasts is, by far, music; and 44% of the listeners have their favorite station's app installed on their phone (48% in the 18-34 demographic), while 26% use a connected car platform to listen to Country.

The study, surveying almost 1,400 Country listeners in JANUARY, was presented by FUTURI CEO DANIEL ANSTANDIG and the UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA radio Brand Manager ROB HARDER at CRS in NASHVILLE.

Read the entire study by clicking here.

