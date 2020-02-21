Country Fastball

LAS VEGAS-based GT2 ENTERTAINMENT has added former MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL (MLB) player SHAWN KELLEY to its partnership team for the syndicated radio show “Country Fastball.” The two-hour weekly show, which debuted in 2007, features Country hits and interviews with some of MLB’s most popular personalities.

KELLEY first broke into the big leagues in 2009 with the SEATTLE MARINERS. The relief pitcher went on to play for the NEW YORK YANKEES, SAND DIEGO PADRES, WASHINGTON NATIONALS, OAKLAND ATHLETICS and TEXS RANGERS.

“I think he’ll be good for something,” joked GT2 ENTERTAINMENT Pres. ROBERT BAUN, the founder and host of the program. “If he were that good a pitcher, he probably wouldn’t still be a free agent. But many of us go through career changes at some point!”

Added KELLEY, “Over the years of doing interviews with him, it was pretty clear ROBERT didn’t know much about baseball, Country music, or good interview questions. I'm going to help where I can since he needs all the help he can get.”

GT2 ENTERTAINMENT’s ownership group also includes former MLB players TIM HUDSON and JOSH JOHNSON.

