Brrr

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON's promotion of the NEW JERSEY law enforcement community's Polar Bear Plunge SATURDAY (2/22) helped the event raise $2.5 million for SPECIAL OLYMPICS NEW JERSEY.

Weekend Classic Hits host BIG JOE HENRY, a member of the Polar Bear Plunge community for 25 years, went on the air live from the event in SEASIDE HEIGHTS, interviewing SPECIAL OLYMPICS athletes, Plunge organizers, and others. HENRY said, “It never ceases to amaze me the amount of support and funds raised for such a great cause. I’m thrilled to be part of NEW JERSEY’s biggest charitable event.”

« see more Net News