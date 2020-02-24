Fundraiser

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS' JONESBORO, AR cluster and GRAY TELEVISION ABC affiliate KAIT-TV (REGION 8), NBC affiliate KAIT-DT2 (REGION 8 NBC), and CW affiliate KAIT-DT3 (KAIT CW)/JONESBORO have again teamed up for the Have A Heart Wishathon, with this year's 22nd annual one-day fundraiser generating $402,376.46 for the MAKE-A-WISH FOUNDATION.

The event aired live on SAGA's Country KDXY (104.9 THE FOX), Top 40 KDXY-HD2-K298AV (HOT 107.5), AC KDXY-HD3-K224DW (EZ 92.7), AC KJBX (MIX 106.3), Classic Country KJBX-HD2-K253BQ (98.5 THE OUTLAW), and Rock KEGI (100.5 THE EAGLE) and on the TV stations. 18 bucket brigade locations were stationed across the area, and fundraisers were held by schools and companies, with SAGA JONESBORO Pres./GM TREY STAFFORD and KAIT VP/GM HATTON WEEKS traversing the market to thank volunteers, who collected donations in 20-degree weather.

STAFFORD said, “This is the type of localism that keeps radio and television not just relevant but a vibrant part of our communities.” WEEKS added, “We call this area REGION 8, and our slogan is We Are REGION 8. On this day once a year, we really are. And this one day keeps giving back as wishes are granted throughout the year using money raised today.”

« see more Net News