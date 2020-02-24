A Great Cause

BICOASTAL MEDIA Country KRWQ (Q100.3) & sister Top 40 KIFS (107.5 KISS-FM) held a 26-hour broadcast to raise money to find cures for childhood cancer and turned in $401,398 in their 17th Annual Country Cares for ST. JUDE KIDS RADIOTHON.

Q100.3 along with KISS-FM and the other sister stations of BICOASTAL MEDIA helped to exceed last year’s $363,000+ by over $38,398 and brings the total to over $2,878,120 raised in just 17 years.

Q100.3 PD ASHLEY MAIN noted, "I love being a voice and driving force in helping others understand the importance of ST. JUDE. They freely share their research globally and are literally conducting miracles every single day! The greatest thing I do in life, is what I do for ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL.”

Shown (l-r) GEMINEYE of KISS-FM; ASHLEY MAIN and JASON ALLEN of Q100.3 (KRWQ), and CURTIS CARROLL OF ALSAC (ST. JUDE).

