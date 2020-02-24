Edison & Triton Team Up

EDISON RESEARCH and TRITON DIGITAL pair up to present THE INFINITE DIAL 2020 on MARCH 19th at 1p (ET) in a webinar.

EDISON SVP TOM WEBSTER and TRITON Pres./Market Development JOHN ROSSO will co-host the event which will include a live Q&A in front of a live invite-only audience at a small venue in NEW YORK CITY. To register to listen to the webinar, click here. Those looking to attend, email twebster@edisonresearch.com.

THE INFINITE DIAL 2020 will again look at the changing roles of streaming audio, in-car technology, social media, and of course podcasting.

WEBSTER, a recent speaker at PODCAST MOVEMENT EVOLUTIONS, said, "One of the things that we all have gotten asked lately is this: Have we reached 'peak podcasting'? To address that, I shared a finding from the latest quarter of our subscription product, the PODCAST CONSUMER TRACKER, which we recently delivered to our subscribers.

"Between Q3 and Q4 of 2019, amongst the top 15 podcast networks, 10 of them gained reach, and three stayed the same. Just two lost reach, and that by just a percentage point. To me, that's not an industry that has reached peak anything. The pie continues to grow, and there is plenty of room to add audience, and yes -- add podcasts."

