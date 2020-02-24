Brand New With A Lotta Music

RINCON VENTURES, LLC rebranded/retargeted Hispanic KSIL/RINCON, NM this past SATURDAY (2/22) at 6P with the new identity LATIN X (94.3 FM), coinciding with the PITBULL concert at the EL PASO COUNTY COLISEUM and will play 10,000 songs in a row.

OM JESSE RIOS explained, "LATIN-X is a brand-new station formatted for today’s Latinos and Latinas. This station is for the bilingual, bi-cultural, assimilated Latinos and Latinas born and raised in the US from Mexican/Central American descent targeting the borderland of EL PASO, TX, LAS CRUCES, NM and CIUDAD JUAREZ, CHIH, MEXICO.

"This station whose name describes exactly who they target -- LATIN X will feature music from artists such as: PITBULL, J BALVIN, OZUNA, MALUMA, JLO, KAROL G, BAD BUNNY, SHAKIRA and ENRIQUE IGLESIAS among other Latin urban artists. The DJ’s will speak the same way they talk to their friends – Spanglish- that’s how we speak.”

GM HUMBERTO HERNANDEZ added “LATIN X brings this new dynamic of music and presentation that truly reflects the Lifestyle of today’s Hispanic Millennials, and a way to reach those very Important consumers for our advertisers.

LATIN X PD MALU HERNANDEZ said, “We are pleased to offer our listeners an exciting opportunity to listen to at least 10,000 songs in a row without a single commercial.”



