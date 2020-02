Kevin Cano

iHEARTMEDIA AC KKLI (K-LITE 106.3)/COLORADO SPRINGS afternooner KEVIN CANO checks in to let us know he's exited the station.

Stay in touch at kcano2394@gmail.com or (719) 406-9174.

CANO is on the web at www.instagram.com/onairwithkevincano/, www.facebook.com/onairwithkevincano/?ref=bookmarks and twitter.com/OnAirWithKevin.

