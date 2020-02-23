Rihanna (Photo: Cubankite / Shutterstock.com)

Artist, entrepreneur and philanthropist RIHANNA was awarded the President's Award at the 2020 NAACP IMAGE AWARDS held SATURDAY in PASADENA, CA.

The crowd in attendance reacted strongly to RIHANNA's acceptance speech where she called for the unifying of communities of all colors and to reach out to friends in order to "pull up" and fix the world's problems together.

See more from CNN here and get a complete list of the 2020 NAACP IMAGE AWARD nominees and winners here.

« back to Net News