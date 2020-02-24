Sold

RADIO SOUND COMPANY, LLC is selling Silent WRSA-A-W262DH/ST. ALBANS, VT to RADIO BROADCASTING SERVICES, INC. (CHAMPLAIN MEDIA GROUP) for $1 and assumption of liabilities.

In other filings with the FCC, TEXAS YOUTH ORGANIZATION is assigning KRQP-LP/ARLINGTON, TX to NUEVA VIDA/NEW LIFE ASSEMBLY INC. for $21,000, deemed the depreciated fair market value of the station's equipment.

Filing for STAs were HUBBARD's WASHINGTON DC FCC LICENSE SUB, LLC (WTOP-F/WASHINGTON, reduced power while new master antenna is being re-engineered); VCY AMERICA, INC. (WRVX/CAMERON, MO, reduced power due to antenna problems); and CUMULUS MEDIA's RADIO LICENSE HOLDING CBC, LLC (WHLD-A/NIAGARA FALLS, NY, reduced power using daytime pattern at night due to damaged antenna tuning box).

The BOARD OF REGENTS OF NEW MEXICO HIGHLANDS UNIVERSITY has applied for a Silent STA for KEDP/LAS VEGAS, NM because "the chief radio operator is retiring and the university can no longer afford to keep the station operating."

EDB VV LICENSE LLC has requested an extension of its Silent STA for KMPS-A/HESPERIA, CA while "the new licensee continues to look for options to put the station back on the air."

And PATHWAY COMMUNITY RADIO, INC. has closed on the sale of Sports WOSW-A/FULTON, NY to FOXFUR COMMUNICATIONS, LLC for $25,000.

