EDISON RESEARCH has joined the parade of companies offering rankers of top podcasts with the debut of its first Top Ten Podcast ranker, based on its subscription Podcast Consumer Tracker (PCT). The chart lists the top ten shows in AMERICA by reach, with the initial version reflecting research for the third and fourth quarters of 2019, based on 4,053 online interviews with weekly podcast consumers 18+.

“This ranker looks deceptively simple,” said SVP TOM WEBSTER, “but it’s the product of hand-coding tens of thousands of podcasts from a sample of over 4,000 podcast listeners. Podcast listening is still fairly fragmented, and it wasn’t until we had this large a sample that we felt it would be responsible to even put out a top ten, let alone a longer list.”

“Attempting to distill the listening habits of thousands of podcast listeners is a formidable research challenge, not to be entered into lightly, and certainly not by fielding a small sample study over a handful of days,” added WEBSTER. “Fortunately for us, we had the mechanisms and methodology in place from other large sample projects, like our Share of Ear series, to do the task justice and finally provide podcast networks, agencies, and media buyers with numbers they can trust and that can be projected across the entire listening population.”

The list:

THE JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE THIS AMERICAN LIFE THE DAILY MY FAVORITE MURDER CRIME JUNKIE STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW WAIT WAIT...DON’T TELL ME! SERIAL POD SAVE AMERICA RADIOLAB

