This week’s WESTWOOD ONE blog highlights key takeaways from the WESTWOOD ONE 2020 Audioscape report that covers smart speakers, now a prominent fixture in the media landscape.

The just-updated report utilizes EDISON RESEARCH’s Q3 2019 “Share of Ear” data to examine current audio trends.

Smart speaker ownership continues to grow: EDISON RESEARCH’s latest figure for smart speaker ownership is at 28%, quadrupling since Q1 2017.

AM/FM radio has the largest share of time spent on smart speakers: Among persons 13+, AM/FM radio accounts for 24% of time spent on smart speakers. In Q3 2019, AM/FM radio surpassed AMAZON MUSIC in share of listening on the smart speaker by 60% (24% vs. 15%).

AM/FM radio listening on the smart speaker is on the rise: From Q1 2018 to Q3 2019, AM/FM radio’s share of time spent on the smart speaker grew from 20% to 24%, a +20% increase. During this same time period, SIRIUSXM’s share of listening on the smart speaker improved from 1% to 8%. While SiriusXM’s growth could be interesting for advertisers, it is important to note that 79% of SIRIUSXM’s audience listens to the ad-free version. AM/FM radio, however, can deliver a large, engaged audience in an ad-supported environment.

Most smart speaker listening occurs at home but listening at work is on the rise: Smart speaker tune-in continues to be dominated by at home listening. In Q3 2019, 87% of all time spent with smart speakers occurred at home. From Q1 2018 to Q3 2019, there is modest growth in at work listening with smart speakers. Time spent with smart speakers at work increased from 6% to 10%.

Over half (53%) of time spent with smart speakers occurs between 6am and 3p: Mornings and middays are now the top smart speaker listening dayparts. In Q1 2018, one-third (32%) of time spent with smart speakers occurred during the afternoon. In Q3 2019 this fell to 21%, a -35% decline. From Q1 2018 to Q3 2019, the share of time spent with smart speakers grew +50% for mornings (19% to 28%) and +28% for middays (19% to 25%).

