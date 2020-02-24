New From Tracy Johnson

TRACY JOHNSON MEDIA GROUP has released a new eBook titled "The Ratings Game." The book is a guide that explains how the radio ratings process works and examines the most effective methods for playing what JOHNSON calls "The Ratings Game."

JOHNSON comments, "It's amazing how many good managers, programmers and personalities don't understand the nuances of how the ratings system works. This book reveals it all and offers clear, actionable steps for winning the game! The Ratings Game covers both diary and PPM methodology, and provides insight into how and why ratings growth is achieved. A campaigning politician must reach voters, not all citizens. Similarly, ratings depend on chasing ratings respondents, which are quite different from the rest of the population. As long as the current ratings system is the standard by which success is measured, programmers, personalities and managers should understand how the game is played. This book uncovers those secrets."

The Ratings Game is available now as a digital download ($6.95) here.

« see more Net News