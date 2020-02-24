Sam Hunt (Photo: Connor Dwyer)

Congratulations to MCA NASHVILLE’s SAM HUNT for taking the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart with his current hit, “Kinfolks."

KUDOS to UMG EVP/Promotion ROYCE RISSER and the MCA NASHVILLE promotion team.

