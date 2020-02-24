Board Changes

Five new members have joined the National Board of Directors of the ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA. The new members are ESPN VP/Corporate Communications KATINA ARNOLD; TVP EVP/Chief Communications Officer ABBY AUERBACH; THE WALTER KAITZ FOUNDATION Exec. Dir. MICHELLE RAY; CENTER FOR TALENT INNOVATION SVP/Outreach and Strategic Partnerships SANDRA RICE; and ENTERCOM SVP/Head of Corporate Communications and Public Relations ESTHER-MEREYA TEJADA.

In addition, the board officers for 2020 at AWM and the FOUNDATION will be SUTTON BUTTON PRODUCATIONS LLC Chair/VP/CEO KEISHA SUTTON-JAMES as Chair, THE WEISS AGENCY EVP HEATHER COHEN as incoming Chair, KATZ RADIO GROUP Pres. CHRISTINE TRAVAGLINI as immediate past Chair, CNS' JOSIE THOMAS as Treasurer, and THE PUNCH POINT GROUP Managing Partner ANNIE HOWELL as incoming Treasurer. JOYCE FITCH, ABBY GREENSFELDER, BRENDA HETRICK, JINNY LADERER, MEG LAVIGNE, KELLY PERDOMO, and KATHERINE WOLFGANG will serve as Directors at Large of AWM; DEBORAH PARENTI, ROB STODDARD, and KRISTEN WELCH are serving as Directors at Large of the foundation.

“The role of the AWM and FOUNDATION boards is to lead our organizations and industry as we recognize, connect and educate women in radio, television and interactive media. We have a true working Board,” said AWM Exec. Dir. BECKY BROOKS. “This year’s new directors have voiced their dedication to donating time and resources to take these organizations to the next level. We are thrilled to have these talented, accomplished women joining our leadership for the next two years.”

